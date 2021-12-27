Jefferson City police respond to armed robbery
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Jefferson City Police Department responded to an armed robbery Monday, department officials said.
According to a spokesperson from the department, the robbery occurred in the E Broadway Blvd area. As of now, an exact location has not been released.
A witness told WVLT News that a large police presence could be seen in the area.
This story is developing.
