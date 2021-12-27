Advertisement

Knox, Anderson County Sheriff’s Offices involved in U-Haul pursuit

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit Sunday.
(WYMT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit Sunday, according to representatives with the KCSO.

The pursuit involved a U-Haul truck that was later abandoned in Knox County, they said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
Police lights
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Music City Bowl
Music City Bowl Welcome Party canceled due to COVID-19
Carol Aebersold graduated from UT and Oak Ridge High School
Oak Ridge native goes on to create nationwide brand ‘Elf on the Shelf’

Latest News

Knoxville police looking for two missing juveniles
Two missing Knoxville juveniles found
First responders staying busy on Christmas Day.
First responders staying busy on Christmas Day
Light showers likely Monday
More clouds with light showers Monday
Local groups celebrate Kwanzaa
East Tennessee groups celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa