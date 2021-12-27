Advertisement

Knoxville man arrested with over 50 pounds of marijuana on Christmas Eve

Officers confirmed that the driver, who was identified as William Brewster, was arrested and charged.
William Gage Brewster
William Gage Brewster(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A traffic stop reportedly led officers to over 50 pounds of marijuana and a firearm on Christmas Eve.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Dec 24., officers initiated a traffic stop on a gray Ford Fusion due to it matching the description of an aggravated domestic assault that had occurred early, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers confirmed that the driver, who was identified as William Brewster, was the suspect. After the 20-year-old was taken into custody, a search revealed a 40 caliber Glock in the middle console.

Fifty-six pounds of a substance believed to be marijuana, 24 THC pens, and multiple handcuffs were also found in a brown box in the truck, according to officials.

Brewster was arrested and charged with possession of firearm intent to go armed and Schedule VI drugs.

