Two missing Knoxville juveniles found
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were looking for two missing juveniles, according to an announcement from the KPD. They have since been found safe.
The two, Danford Adam Semenyakov and Julia Rose Semenyakov, were missing from Copper Pointe apartments on S. Gallaher View Road. They were last seen going south on Gallaher View.
“Danford is around 4′8″ & 130lbs & was wearing a red camo shirt, red sweatpants and dark shoes. Julia is about 5′2″ & 150lbs with brown shoulder length hair and was wearing a black shirt, Fila slides & Sesame Street socks,” the announcement said.
