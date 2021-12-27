Advertisement

Two missing Knoxville juveniles found

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were looking for two missing juveniles.
Knoxville police looking for two missing juveniles
Knoxville police looking for two missing juveniles(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were looking for two missing juveniles, according to an announcement from the KPD. They have since been found safe.

The two, Danford Adam Semenyakov and Julia Rose Semenyakov, were missing from Copper Pointe apartments on S. Gallaher View Road. They were last seen going south on Gallaher View.

“Danford is around 4′8″ & 130lbs & was wearing a red camo shirt, red sweatpants and dark shoes. Julia is about 5′2″ & 150lbs with brown shoulder length hair and was wearing a black shirt, Fila slides & Sesame Street socks,” the announcement said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
Police lights
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Music City Bowl
Music City Bowl Welcome Party canceled due to COVID-19
Carol Aebersold graduated from UT and Oak Ridge High School
Oak Ridge native goes on to create nationwide brand ‘Elf on the Shelf’

Latest News

Knox, Anderson County Sheriff’s Offices involved in U-Haul pursuit
First responders staying busy on Christmas Day.
First responders staying busy on Christmas Day
Light showers likely Monday
More clouds with light showers Monday
Local groups celebrate Kwanzaa
East Tennessee groups celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa