Lady Vols host Chattanooga for in-state matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In-state foes No. 7/10 Tennessee (10-1) and Chattanooga (2-11) will face one another on Monday, meeting for the first time since 2015 and for the 36th occasion in the series.

The Lady Vols and Mocs are set to tip off at 6:32 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena in a contest that will mark the final tilt before UT embarks on its SEC schedule.

The battle marks the fourth of five consecutive home games during the month of December for UT and the second of two straight match-ups against schools within the Volunteer State and who also are members of the Southern Conference.

Tennessee and Chattanooga enter Monday night’s test after some time at home for winter break. The Lady Vols closed out the first semester with a resounding 112-58 victory over ETSU in Knoxville on Dec. 20. At 10-1, UT is off to its best start since opening 12-1 in 2018-19.

UTC, meanwhile, comes to Knoxville looking for win number three on the year. The Mocs ended a nine-game losing skid on Dec. 20 when they handled UNC Asheville, 62-51.

Monday’s meeting features a reunion of former Chattanooga player and current head coach Katie (Galloway) Burrows and former Mocs assistants and current Tennessee staffers in head coach Keliie Harper and assistant Jon Harper.

