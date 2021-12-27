Advertisement

Police: Partially nude man arrested after attempting to break into cars on Christmas Eve

According to the report, several officers attempted to place Parton under arrest due to him resisting.
James Keith Parton
James Keith Parton(KCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Christmas Eve after reportedly being partially nude and attempting to break into cars, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers responded to a call that said a nude male was attempting to break into cars at Carmike Cinemas on Millertown Pike on Christmas Eve at approximately 7:22 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers found 35-year-old James Parton standing in the parking lot wearing only a small mini skirt while holding a large rock, the report said.

The man reportedly had glassy eyes, pinpoint pupils and was slow to respond to commands or questions.

“Parton said he had a history of using illegal narcotics,” an officer said.

According to the report, several officers attempted to place Parton under arrest before being successful due to him resisting.

Parton was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest with no weapon.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
Police lights
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Music City Bowl
Music City Bowl Welcome Party canceled due to COVID-19
Knox, Anderson County Sheriff’s Offices involved in U-Haul pursuit

Latest News

The next WVLT First Alert Weather Day is on Wednesday for strong to severe storms that are...
Cloudy with a few drops of rain today
Michael Tyler Henegar
Report: Wanted sex offender arrested after breaking into home, stealing items
William Gage Brewster
Knoxville man arrested with over 50 pounds of marijuana on Christmas Eve
Dewayne Ray Miller
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Knoxville officer’s home, putting on uniform