Police: Partially nude man arrested after attempting to break into cars on Christmas Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Christmas Eve after reportedly being partially nude and attempting to break into cars, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers responded to a call that said a nude male was attempting to break into cars at Carmike Cinemas on Millertown Pike on Christmas Eve at approximately 7:22 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers found 35-year-old James Parton standing in the parking lot wearing only a small mini skirt while holding a large rock, the report said.

The man reportedly had glassy eyes, pinpoint pupils and was slow to respond to commands or questions.

“Parton said he had a history of using illegal narcotics,” an officer said.

According to the report, several officers attempted to place Parton under arrest before being successful due to him resisting.

Parton was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest with no weapon.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.