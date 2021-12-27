Recycling centers filling up just days after Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Christmas and 2021 are wrapping up, people are dropping off all of their cardboard, plastics and glass bottles at some Knoxville recycling centers. Workers at the recycling centers said it varies how long it takes bins to fill up, but they fill up quickly right after Christmas.

Knoxville resident Morgan Weeks said, “A lot of it was paper or cardboard per usual.”

While some had a handful of cardboard boxes, others had much more.

“A whole bus full and a lot of it is from Christmas,” Knoxville resident Chris Slaymaker said.

Slaymaker said he wanted to get it all out Monday before it piled up. It’s also piling up outside people’s homes. Local trash collector company Ward Waste Solutions said they will work later Monday night to pick up all of the trash.

Many people visiting trash sites didn’t want to wait for trash collectors.

Weeks said, “With everyone being at work, we thought it would be a little bit dead today, but nope that was not the case today.”

The wait for some Monday afternoon wasn’t too long. For some, it was right around 10 to15 minutes.

“I’ve been coming to this place for a few years and it’s always kinda busy but right now especially,” said Bob Jones, who’s visiting family this week.

Some people didn’t want to wait for the long lines and parked across from the trash site and walked there. Others chose to wait even if that meant waiting in the street.

“Mostly was trying to not block the intersection and get in here cause with the road being right there,” Weeks said.

Recycling center workers said the centers are usually busy year-round but are far busier right after Christmas.

There are five recycling centers in Knoxville. The city provides a list of all of the items you can and can not drop off.

Some items include plastic bags, Styrofoam, light bulbs and holiday lights.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.