Report: Wanted sex offender arrested after breaking into home, stealing items

27-year-old Michael Tyler Henegar entered a person’s apartment home without permission on Dec. 19, according to a report.
Michael Tyler Henegar
Michael Tyler Henegar(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wanted sex offender was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home, stealing items and fleeing the scene, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Officials said that at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 19, 27-year-old Michael Tyler Henegar entered a person’s apartment home without permission through an unlocked back door.

While inside, he reportedly placed a Milwaukee M18 impact drill and a Dewalt 20V handheld work light into a children’s scooby doo bag. Henegar also took several other items and put on a pair of shoes that did not belong to him.

The apartment resident came inside, spotted Henegar, and chased him into a wooded area before losing sight of him. Once officers responded, they found him near Breda Drive in the area, according to the report.

“The defendant was transported back to the scene where the victim and witness both identified the suspect as being inside the apartment,” officers said.

Henegar was reportedly still wearing the tenant’s shoes and had their child’s v-tech smartwatch in his pocket.

A record check revealed that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office wanted Henegar for violating the sex offender registry and a failure to appear in violation of the sex offender registry.

He was arrested and charged for aggravated burglary (habitation).

