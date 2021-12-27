Staying warm this week, scattered rain is back in the forecast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a warm start to Monday with a few rain drops to our north.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some areas of isolated fog is with us for the start of our Monday. You may be tempted to pull out the shorts and T-shirt as temperatures get warm for much of the week.

Highs on Monday will be near 67 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 59 to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

On and off scattered rain chances continue Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Expect a better chance, about a 60% coverage, of rain Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves through.

Temperatures don’t drop too much though. Highs remain in the mid to upper 60s to end out the year. We should be dry during the day on New Year’s Eve, but could see light showers arrive New Year’s Eve night. A stronger cold front arrives New Year’s Day into Sunday. This brings us a big cool down for the first week of 2022.

