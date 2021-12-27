Advertisement

VIDEO: Knoxville home catches fire

The investigation is ongoing.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a structure fire early Monday morning.

The fire occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m. at the 5000 block of Sims Road in East Knox County.

Once on the scene, crews discovered a single-family home engulfed in flames and all the occupants outside.

“Accessibility was a huge problem as the structure was up a 200 yard narrow driveway, not suitable for fire trucks, so all equipment and hose had to be carried by hand,” Rural Metro Fire Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell said. “Water had to be shuttled with water tenders from 1 mile away.”

The fire spread to the woods surrounding the home due to the contribution of strong winds.

According to officials, the home appeared to be a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
Police lights
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after U-Haul pursuit
Music City Bowl
Music City Bowl Welcome Party canceled due to COVID-19

Latest News

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after U-Haul pursuit
James Keith Parton
Police: Partially nude man arrested after attempting to break into cars on Christmas Eve
The next WVLT First Alert Weather Day is on Wednesday for strong to severe storms that are...
Cloudy with a few drops of rain today
Michael Tyler Henegar
Report: Nude, wanted sex offender arrested after breaking into Knoxville home