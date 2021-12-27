VIDEO: Knoxville home catches fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a structure fire early Monday morning.

The fire occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m. at the 5000 block of Sims Road in East Knox County.

Once on the scene, crews discovered a single-family home engulfed in flames and all the occupants outside.

“Accessibility was a huge problem as the structure was up a 200 yard narrow driveway, not suitable for fire trucks, so all equipment and hose had to be carried by hand,” Rural Metro Fire Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell said. “Water had to be shuttled with water tenders from 1 mile away.”

The fire spread to the woods surrounding the home due to the contribution of strong winds.

According to officials, the home appeared to be a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Rural Metro Fire is on scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of Sims Rd.

Please avoid the area and let our crews work. pic.twitter.com/LqNzBbWKiK — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) December 27, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.

