Children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Knoxville

Several medical and faith-based organizations are sponsoring the event, like the Knox County Health Department.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Families with children in need of a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get the shot at a free clinic early next month.

The Mega Children’s Vaccine Clinic is coming to the Jacob Building, located at 3301 Magnolia Ave., on Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday Jan. 8. The clinic will primarily offer free COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 years old, but there will also be vaccines available for adults.

The clinic is being sponsored by several medical and faith-based outlets, including the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, the Knox County Health Department, the City of Knoxville and CONNECT Ministries.

Those interested can get vaccines from 3 - 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday. Those with questions can call New Direction Health Care Solutions at 865-254-4793 or 865-851-8005.

