East Tennessee Children’s Hospital patients get special gift from first responders

Patients at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are getting a special treat on Tuesday night.
Local first responders across East Tennessee are participating in the Shine Our Lights event for the patients at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.(East Tennessee Children's Hospital)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First responders across East Tennessee are participating in the Shine Our Lights event for the patients at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

“Local first responders will drive around the hospital with lights activated as a unified show of support for the children at the hospital,” said Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Representatives with the Knoxville police and fire departments, Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and University of Tennessee Police Department will be participating.

