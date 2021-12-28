Flu or COVID? TN among top states with high flu activity, CDC says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While many East Tennessee health care professionals are not required to report Influenza cases, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu activity as of Dec. 28.

Area health professionals told WVLT News that it’s easy to protect yourself against the virus, but in the time of COVID, knowing which virus you have is important. Health care workers at Westbrook Medical Center said it’s hard to tell with an untrained eye because there are crossover symptoms.

“We have seen a lot of flu in the office. Mainly with pediatrics, we have seen some adults come in with mainly with nasal congestion - chest congestion. With the flu, it can stay on animate objects for a longer period of time,” Shannon Sullivan-Evans, a certified nurse practitioner, said.

According to the CDC, the flu reveals itself with a fever, cough and sometimes a sore throat. Westbrook nurses said adults patients with the flu have nasal and chest congestion along with a headache.

On the other hand, COVID will give you a severe headache and take away your sense of smell and taste, along with cause nausea and vomiting.

“If you have active symptoms or fever. You defiantly need to stay away from people and try to quarantine. It’s mostly contagious. Especially with the flu. It’s airborne and can stay on animate objects for a longer period of time,” Sullivan-Evans said.

Doctors and nurses have said the best defense against both viruses is getting a vaccine.

If that’s not an option, the CDC suggests asking doctors about antiviral drugs that can treat the illness or make symptoms mild, and shorten the time you are sick.

