Frustrated travelers wait for flights at McGhee-Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -If you go to many airports across the country right now you’ll likely see people sitting and waiting for flights that have been delayed. At McGhee-Tyson Airport, there haven’t been a high number of cancellations but there have been big enough delays to throw a bump in the road in the plans of some passengers.

Rick Rollenhagen visited his family in Sevier Co. for the holidays, but getting back home to Michigan has proven a challenge. He now finds himself saying, ‘not happening today,’ when his flight was pushed back four hours, and he was therefore going to miss his connecting flight in Chicago. Instead, he resorted to other options.

“We’re going to stay at the Hilton here in town across the street and start over,” said Rollenhagen.

Others like beach-bound Beverly Roberts said her flight to Florida was already delayed an hour and has already contemplated canceling the trip if it gets delayed any further.

While some find themselves stuck in the airport waiting hours for a flight, they’re turning to another form of transportation.

At rental car company AVIS, an employee said they have seen people consider driving to their final destination instead of waiting in an airport.

“They were tired of being delayed and they’re like hey... we’re driving to Florida,” said one AVIS employee.

According to data, there have been more than 3,00 flights canceled over the Christmas weekend, while the cause of these cancellations can be attributed to COVID-19 and bad weather.

