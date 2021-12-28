Georgia homicide suspect found in Scott Co.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A homicide suspect out of Georgia was spotted in the Englewood and Gudger area in McMinn and Monroe Co. Sunday afternoon and was later arrested on Monday in Scott Co., according to officials with the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia resident Brandon Wiseman was wanted for murder after an altercation that occurred in Murray Co., Georgia early Sunday morning.

Murray County, Georgia murder suspect Brandon Wiseman captured in Scott County, Tennessee. Sheriff Ronnie Phillips,... Posted by Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 27, 2021

The 35-year-old was found in an abandoned house in Helenwood around 7:30 p.m. Monday by a joint effort between the SCSO, the K-9 Unit with the Oneida Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a team of U.S. Marshals.

Deputies were notified that Wiseman was tied to a business in Englewood and investigated. Shortly after, Wiseman was spotted with his sister Jessica Jenkins in a brown 1999 Nissan Pathfinder with the Tennessee license number 1U7-6J6 on Sunday.

Wiseman led McMinn deputies and Englewood officers on a brief pursuit before letting his sister out and disappearing across the Monroe Co. line in the Gudger area.

His sister was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.