Knox County offering Christmas tree recycling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County will be offering Christmas tree recycling throughout January. Families with leftover trees can bring them to one of several convenience centers for free disposal from Jan. 3 - Jan. 31.

Before dropping off trees, Knox County officials ask that participants remove all decorations including lights and ornaments. The convenience centers taking trees are listed as follows:

Carter (8815 Asheville Highway)

Dutchtown (10618 Dutchtown Road)

Halls (3608 Neal Drive)

John Sevier (1950 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway)

Karns (6930 Karns Crossing Lane)

Powell (7311 Morton View Lane)

Tazewell Pike (7201 Tazewell Pike)

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Centers are closed on Sundays. Officials will also not be offering cleanup for other green waste or tree limbs, however the Dutchtown, Halls, John Sevier and Karns convenience centers will be accepting tree lights.

The centers will not be open Jan. 1 or Jan. 2 due to New Year’s.

