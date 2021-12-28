Advertisement

Knoxville mother speaks after finding sex offender in her home

Daphne Crowley said she found the sex offender in her home wearing nothing but a pair of her daughter’s shoes.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On December 19, the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call of an intruder inside Daphne Crowley’s apartment.

Crowley said she was returning home that day, waiting for her daughter to answer the door.

The mother said once her daughter opened the door, they realized a stranger was inside their home wearing nothing but a brand new pair of shoes that belonged to her daughter.

Crowley said she told her daughter to call the police, while she went after the intruder.

“I chased him with these sticks cause had I got a hold of him, I would have beat him. But he ran down the street into this pathway,” shared Crowley.

Once KPD officers arrived on the scene, they were able to find and arrest wanted sex offender 27-year-old Michael Tyler Henegar in a wooded area near Crowley’s apartment.

Officials reported finding several of Crowley’s belongings, including a Scooby-Doo handbag, and an impact drill.

Crowley said she’s glad Henegar was caught, and she plans to get an alarm system installed soon.

She believed Henegar came in through the patio door, that her grandchild left unlocked.

Until she gets the alarm system, Crowley has her sofa blocking the patio door entrance to her apartment.

“I’m calm now, but at the time I was literally shaking and cried because it’s scary. You think these people are in your house and they are sex offenders and you have your kids running around and you’re thinking you’re safe,” said Crowley.

KPD reported Henegar was convicted of sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old girl by electronic means in 2014, and has a history of numerous violations for not registering as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
Police lights
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after pursuit with U-Haul truck
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

WVLT News witnessed deputies stepping up patrols around a mobile home in the Strawberry Plains...
Neighbors told to “lock their doors” after father, daughter fatally shot
Recycling centers fill up after the holidays
Recycling centers busy after the holiday
The Lady Vols and Mocs are set to tip off at 6:32 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena in a contest...
Lady Vols host Chattanooga for in-state matchup
Sex Offender Breaks into Knoxville Apartment
Sex Offender Breaks into Knoxville Apartment