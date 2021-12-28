Knoxville police looking for car wash break-in suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for two suspects they said broke in to a car wash.
According to an announcement, the two pictured broke in to the pay tolls at the Zips car wash at 7365 Kingston Pike.
“If you recognize either suspect, please contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app,” the announcement said.
