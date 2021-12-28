Knoxville police looking for car wash break-in suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for two suspects they said broke in to a car wash.

According to an announcement, the two pictured broke in to the pay tolls at the Zips car wash at 7365 Kingston Pike.

Help identify the pictured suspects, who broke into the pay tolls at the Zips Car Wash at 7365 Kingston Pike last week. If you recognize either suspect, please contact @tn_crime by phone at 865-215-7165, online at https://t.co/Ac2VUyAmiR or via the P3 Tips mobile app. pic.twitter.com/lAaib3YoUs — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 28, 2021

“If you recognize either suspect, please contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app,” the announcement said.

