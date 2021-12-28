On and off showers today, stornger storms Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to temperatures in the 60s and a few isolated rain drops.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tuesday brings a few more rain opportunities than on Monday. We’ll have on and off showers through the day with a warm high reaching near 71.

Tonight a few lingering showers and staying warm again in the 60s leading into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be another wave of showers and storms with some of them turning severe at times. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is posted for heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday afternoon offers up some sunshine and, briefly, some lowered humidity. We still have a lot of breezy weather but the sun pops out. High temps are still much, much above ‘normal,’ at 67 degrees. The daytime of Friday, New Year’s Day, is all dry. We’ll be watching rain moving north out of Georgia. It’s a close shave of whether it will impact your NYE plans.

Rain is looking more promising during the day Saturday. This third system of the week could have some intense thunderstorms Saturday late night. This could very well be the next WVLT First Alert. As of Monday (12/27) night, we’re waiting to get some more weather data. Sunday morning turns a lot colder, with temps plummeting through the day.

There could even be the first snowflakes of the season for many at lower elevations. We clear out later Monday and it’s a cold and clear start Tuesday.

