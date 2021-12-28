Advertisement

Petition started against a memorial garden at Powell college

The Crown College of the Bible Alumni member created the petition to stop the memorial of controversial figures that have been taken down.
Crown College alumni, Autumn Martin said the garden would also include controversial figures...
Crown College alumni, Autumn Martin said the garden would also include controversial figures including Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A petition has been started to stop The Crown College of the Bible in Powell, T.N from creating a proposed memorial garden.

According to an article on Representative Tim Burchett’s website, the proposed memorial garden would be a place to display monuments and statues of U.S Presidents that have been removed from state and local government buildings.

In the article, U.S. Representative Tim Burchett stated: “The far left can pretend all it wants these figures did not exist. But you cannot cancel history.”

Crown College alumni, Autumn Martin said the garden would also include controversial figures including Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Martin started a petition to stop the Christian college from creating a statue garden for these types of figures.

“With everything that is happening in the world, in the last couple of years and all the people who have been fighting to take down these statues because of what they represent, I just found it offensive and upsetting that Clarence Sexton would choose to go against all of those people,” shared Martin.

So far, Martin’s petition has over 570 signatures.

WVLT reached out and made a visit to Crown College on Tuesday for their response about the petition and the proposed memorial. We were told no one was available to speak on the matter.

Martin said she hopes others will contact Representative Burchett and other government and local figures to keep the memorial garden from coming to Knoxville.

“If honoring KKK leaders is a part of Christian heritage, that’s a heritage I don’t want to be a part of. There’s no place for this type of memorial in Knoxville,” said Martin.

WVLT has reached out to Sexton and has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several neighbors told WVLT News that they did not hear gunshots and question who made the...
Quiet community on alert after father and daughter found dead
SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
Michael Tyler Henegar
Wanted sex offender found nude in Knoxville home, police say
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they found human...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Knoxville officer’s home, putting on uniform
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Knoxville officer’s home, putting on uniform

Latest News

First responders across East Tennessee are participating in the Shine Our Lights event for the...
ETCH patients get special gift from first responders
Tennessee among top states with high flu activity, CDC reports
Flu or COVID? TN among top states with high flu activity, CDC says
Strong to severe storms roll through the East Tennessee region.
Rounds of strong storms on a First Alert Wednesday
Daphne Crowley said she told her daughter to call the police, while she went after the intruder.
Mom finds naked sex offender inside her Knoxville home, report says