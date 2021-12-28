Petition started against a memorial garden at Powell college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A petition has been started to stop The Crown College of the Bible in Powell, T.N from creating a proposed memorial garden.

According to an article on Representative Tim Burchett’s website, the proposed memorial garden would be a place to display monuments and statues of U.S Presidents that have been removed from state and local government buildings.

In the article, U.S. Representative Tim Burchett stated: “The far left can pretend all it wants these figures did not exist. But you cannot cancel history.”

Crown College alumni, Autumn Martin said the garden would also include controversial figures including Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Martin started a petition to stop the Christian college from creating a statue garden for these types of figures.

“With everything that is happening in the world, in the last couple of years and all the people who have been fighting to take down these statues because of what they represent, I just found it offensive and upsetting that Clarence Sexton would choose to go against all of those people,” shared Martin.

So far, Martin’s petition has over 570 signatures.

WVLT reached out and made a visit to Crown College on Tuesday for their response about the petition and the proposed memorial. We were told no one was available to speak on the matter.

Martin said she hopes others will contact Representative Burchett and other government and local figures to keep the memorial garden from coming to Knoxville.

“If honoring KKK leaders is a part of Christian heritage, that’s a heritage I don’t want to be a part of. There’s no place for this type of memorial in Knoxville,” said Martin.

WVLT has reached out to Sexton and has not yet heard back.

