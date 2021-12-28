Advertisement

Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to house fire

“There is no doubt that this canvas saved multiple lives.”
(Pigeon Forge Fire Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Upon arrival, crews found flames and smoke inside the home, which was located in the Clintwood neighborhood, officials said. Crews were reportedly able to get the fire under control.

Officials said the home was equipped with a fire alarm given during a canvasing event by the PFFD.

“During the investigation, it was found that the structure was protected by a smoke alarm that was recently installed during the Pigeon Forge Fire Department Fall Smoke Alarm Canvas. There is no doubt that this canvas saved multiple lives,” officials said.

No injuries were reported and officials are working with the displaced homeowners.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
SCSO: Father, daughter found dead in home on Christmas Eve
Michael Tyler Henegar
Wanted sex offender found nude in Knoxville home, police say
Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after pursuit with U-Haul truck
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Knoxville officer’s home, putting on uniform
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Knoxville officer’s home, putting on uniform
WVLT News witnessed deputies stepping up patrols around a mobile home in the Strawberry Plains...
Neighbors told to “lock their doors” after father, daughter fatally shot

Latest News

Waves of storms will move through late in the evening on Wednesday and last right through...
WVLT First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday as storms could turn severe
Children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Knoxville
Children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Knoxville
Knox County offering Christmas tree recycling
Tennessee awards $6.5M to 10 youth mental health programs