Pigeon Forge Fire Department responds to house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Upon arrival, crews found flames and smoke inside the home, which was located in the Clintwood neighborhood, officials said. Crews were reportedly able to get the fire under control.

Officials said the home was equipped with a fire alarm given during a canvasing event by the PFFD.

“During the investigation, it was found that the structure was protected by a smoke alarm that was recently installed during the Pigeon Forge Fire Department Fall Smoke Alarm Canvas. There is no doubt that this canvas saved multiple lives,” officials said.

No injuries were reported and officials are working with the displaced homeowners.

