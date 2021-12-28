Remembering South Africa’s Desmond Tutu and his connection to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week’s loss of South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu offers an incredible flashback to what this reporter calls a mountain top moment and experience.

During 1994, WBTV’s Steve Crump was given total access to him in Capetown, South Africa during a U.S. sanctioned trade mission led by former North Carolina governor James B.Hunt.

Crump’s interest and fascination connected to South Africa would begin some 20 years before as a senior at Louisville, Kentucky’s Trinity High School.

The class was a course in Third World studies and came at a time when the racial and government rules of apartheid were still at its peak.

By the numbers, it was a real head-turner.

The lives of 16 million blacks were being strongly controlled by four million whites.

In Mr. Peter Flaig’s class, Crump made a vow to himself that he would go to South Africa.

His travels took him there twice within three months during 1994, but that year was not his first exposure to Desmond Tutu.

It came in 1986 while covering the first Martin Luther King Junior national holiday in Atlanta, Georgia.

The winter chill of that January morning was piercing.

However, the weather conditions did not overshadow the importance of the day or gravity of such a special occasion.

The gathering at the King Center and Ebenezer Baptist Church read like a who’s who of American political and civil rights royalty.

Leading the Washington delegation were Vice President George Bush, Senators Bob Dole and Ted Kennedy.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Reverend Jesse Jackson amplified the cause of civil rights.

In his remarks delivered from the same pulpit once used by Dr.King, Tutu called for the end of apartheid policies.

By 1987, North Carolina National Bank now known as Bank of America divorced itself from banking in South Africa.

Three years later, long-standing government policies were dismantled, and in 1994 Nelson Mandela was elected as the country’s first black president.

As the South African economy began to open up, delegations from the U.S. began showing more than a passing interest.

Among the first on the ground was a group of 40 led by Governor Hunt.

While much of the time was spent at trade shows, fancy dinners, and long meetings, it was a private mass at Saint George’s Cathedral in Cape Town that became a crowning moment for the trip.

Bishop Tutu arranged a private mass for six members of the delegation.

Crump was the only journalist there to cover it.

Full access was provided, which meant no South African security, and no press handlers.

At the end of the service, Governor Hunt presented Tutu with a book showcasing much of what North Carolina has to offer.

Before leaving the Anglican Archbishop expressed gratitude for the support from the U.S. government, but also praised the efforts of African Americans who helped in the struggle, despite being a world away.

“They would want to help remove the final cycles of colonialism and, and enable us to, to do what Saint Paul calls, enjoying the glorious Liberty of the children of God,” he said.

Desmond Tutu was not a stranger to North Carolina.

He studied at Duke University and some of the initiatives that were carried out during the Mandela presidency can be found at Charlotte’s Johnson C.Smith University.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.