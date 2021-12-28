Rounds of strong storms on a First Alert Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winds howl Tuesday night ahead of some big weather changes! While a few light showers remain out there, the bigger impact to our local forecast comes Wednesday. Showers and storms line up early in the day, with the First Alert coming in the evening.

More rain is here to kick off 2022 - with a second First Alert Weather Day Saturday late night. A sharp drop in temps is finally here (along with a snow chance).

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain the rest of the day today is no big deal - though you may want the rain jacket. It’s too windy for any umbrellas. Rain kicks off well before dawn both in the southernmost counties - Monroe and McMinn, but especially on the Cumberland Plateau. The Plateau rain will sit in place for many hours, bringing our chance of flash flooding (and ponding on roads) up.

More showers and (likely non-severe) thunderstorms move south into the I-40 corridor closer to the lunch rush. These continue to move south, ending up the Smokies and South Valley around 4:00-6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, it’s an ultra-warm and windy day. More highs close to 70 degrees with gusts ~30 mph are to be expected; hold on your hats!

The First Alert Weather Day begins at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Rain that was in the mountains and south Valley bends the other way, moving north again. Rain sits in the middle of our area - think Loudon, Blount, Sevier, Knox Counties - for much of the evening rush, so traffic is likely to be slower in many spots.

Starting close to 7:00 p.m. the line starts to bend more to the east. This is the strongest part of the First Alert. This is where we expect to see strong straight-line winds. These storms rush east with very intense downpours and frequent lightning. Some just north of Knox County should anticipate 2-3 inches of rain. The tornado risk is mostly southwest of our region. We cannot rule out a brief tornado but the bigger threat is rain and straight-line wind.

The storms move into the Blue Ridge Mountains of NC closer to midnight. While that closes the First Alert, there will be some morning showers and a few pockets of thunder closer to dawn.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of the rain is out of here by dawn Thursday. The exception is the mountains. We think there will be sunshine by the mid afternoon. Our weather is still bright, breezy, and warm but that will soon change.

The first prolonged shot at rain - eventually wrapping up with our next First Alert - comes Friday night. This moves south to north from Georgia into Tennessee. Right now, impacts on NYE celebrations looks fairly small, at least from rain.

Our second First Alert Weather Day is Saturday afternoon into the early overnight. Rain is happening through much of the region during that time frame, plus a stronger/severe thunderstorm threat after dark.

Behind this storm front, we’re much, much, much colder Sunday evening into Monday.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

