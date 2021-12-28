WVLT First Alert: Strong storms could come as East Tennesseans sleep Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As you may have heard the First Alert Weather Team note, a lot of our strongest storms come in the middle of the night. The Volunteer State leads the country in night-time tornado percentage. That doesn’t mean we have more overall tornadoes, but the chances of them happening late are better.

So, with a First Alert coming after dark Wednesday evening, now is a great time to make a plan, just in case.

Tip #1: Have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings - even if the power goes out

- We are partial to our WVLT First Alert Weather App. It features customizable alerts for storm warnings, heavy rain, lots of lightning, and general notifications. You can also customize that First Alert app to ‘travel’ with you to different locations, and specify which types of alerts you want and which types you don’t.

- A NOAA Weather Radio is another option for night-time warnings, when you may otherwise may be asleep.

- You cannot totally rely on outdoor sirens, often nicknamed ‘tornado sirens.’ While they are beneficial if you live close to one, many people in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky do not live within earshot of sirens.

Tip #2: Plan for bad weather, hope for nice weather

Even on WVLT First Alert Weather Days, not everyone will see thunderstorm damage. Eventually, most will be impacted by severe weather; that’s simply a mathematical fact. In the event of a tornado warning or high-end straight line threat, put your plan into place.

Prior to any Alert Day, you want to practice with your family. Know where to go: you want the most interior part of your home, with as many walls between you and the outside of the home as possible. You want to be far from glassy exteriors or flimsy walls.

Generally speaking, in case of a tornado warning, head for that place you’ve picked out. Every house is different, and you know your home better than us. These are general tips. Still, mobile homes are not the place you want to be if a tornado comes.

Tip #3: When storms near, have a ‘go bag’ at the ready

- Have shoes within easy reach for the family. If worst comes to worst, and a tornado or strong straight-line storms hit, you don’t want to leave your safe space barefoot.

- Pack non-perishable food, potable water, light blankets, toiletries, enough for at least a few days in the bag.

- Practice using that ‘go bag’ into your safe space

-When you practice with the family, don’t forget the pets!

