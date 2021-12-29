Advertisement

Alexa reportedly told child to touch penny to outlet, mom says

A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall...
A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.(WPTV via CNN Newsource)
By WPTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPTV) - A mother is talking about a dangerous experience involving an Amazon Alexa device and her child.

According to a tweet by Kristin Livdahl, her 10-year-old asked Alexa for a challenge.

Alexa reportedly told the child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.

That is the so-called “penny challenge” that went viral on TikTok last year.

Amazon said it has since fixed the issue with Alexa.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to advance its systems to help prevent similar responses in the future.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several neighbors told WVLT News that they did not hear gunshots and question who made the...
Quiet community on alert after father and daughter found dead
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they found human...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Stuart O'Neill took this photo late Tuesday, of the downtown Knoxville skyline.
WVLT First Alert: Strong storms could come as East Tennesseans sleep Wednesday
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for two suspects they said broke in...
Knoxville police looking for car wash break-in suspects
Amanda Henry is facing federal charges for assaulting two crew members during a spirit airlines...
Tennessee woman faces federal charges after air rage incident

Latest News

Helicopter crashes in Sevier County
Strong to severe storms roll through the East Tennessee region.
Tracking more heavy rain and some stronger storms, First Alert until after midnight
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo
Music City Bowl
Music City Bowl’s Battle of the Bands canceled due to impending weather