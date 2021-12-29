Advertisement

COVID-19 cancels bowl games and postpones NCAA basketball games

Music City Bowl slated for Dec. 30 is expected to remain on schedule despite the cancellations of other bowl games.
By Sam Luther
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -With the Vols set to take on Purdue in a matter of days at the Music City Bowl in Nashville, COVID-19 is once again becoming a prominent talking point in the world of sports.

In men’s college basketball there are currently 67 teams that have paused play due to a COVID outbreak, with 88 total teams having to do so thus far.

Southeastern Conference rules state that a team is required to play as long as they have seven healthy scholarship players and one healthy coach.

For University of Tennessee Men’s Basketball Head Coach Rick Barnes, that’s a policy he is perfectly fine with.

“I think as long as you have enough guys and I think that number is seven or eight you should go play. I think that it says a lot about your team when you don’t have your full deck with us but we believe in you guys you’re on scholarship so we will always try with everything we do to go play a game,” said Barnes.

For college football, five bowl games have been canceled as of Tuesday night. Although some leagues and conferences across sports make those decisions, so far it’s been self-enforced by teams pulling themselves out of the game due to a COVID outbreak.

On the last report, no Vol football players have COVID.

In the NFL, ESPN reports that more than 400 players tested positive in December alone compared to 262 cases all last season.

