Find your Fun to ring in 2022!

New Market Fire and Rescue: Doors open at 6 p.m., and food will be served shortly after. Music and dancing starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m. There will be a $200 giveaway, door prizes, and a balloon drop at midnight! Tickets are $10, and it’s $8 to reserve a table. You can get more information by calling 865-475-4064.