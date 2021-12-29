Find your Fun to ring in 2022!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re counting down the days until 2022, and there are lots of ways you can ring in the new year in East Tennessee!
Friday, Dec. 31:
- Cheer in the New Year at Muse Knoxville: Early fun for the family! The event starts at 9:30 a.m., includes lunch, activities, crafts, and a ball drop at noon. Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for non-members, and children under the age of one get in free.
- New Year’s Eve Late Skate: Skate into the new year at Roll Arena Party Zone in Maryville from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. They will have games, prizes and a balloon drop with a prize in every balloon! It’s $15 to attend.
- New Market Fire and Rescue: Doors open at 6 p.m., and food will be served shortly after. Music and dancing starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m. There will be a $200 giveaway, door prizes, and a balloon drop at midnight! Tickets are $10, and it’s $8 to reserve a table. You can get more information by calling 865-475-4064.
- New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Island at Pigeon Forge: The park will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight. The New Year’s celebration will include an Island Show Fountain and a midnight fireworks display.
- New Year’s Eve at the Sunsphere: Starting at 9 p.m., World’s Fair Park will have food trucks, free activities and music. Live music by Mike Snodgrass Band begins at 10 p.m. with a ball drop from the Sunsphere at midnight. Free parking after 6 p.m. is available in all city-owned garages.
- 33rd Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks Show: Gather under the Gatlinburg Space Needle at 9 p.m. for live music and fun. There will be a ball drop and fireworks show at midnight!
Saturday, Jan. 1:
- First Day Hikes: Get moving at Tennessee State Parks! First Day Hikes are free, designed for all ages and abilities, and offered at all times. Just register for the hike you want to attend in advance.
Sunday, Jan. 2:
- Holidays on Ice: It’s your last chance to ice skate in Market Square for the season! Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for children 12 and under. The rink will be open from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
