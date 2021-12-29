Helicopter crashes in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A helicopter crashed in the Cosby area of East Tennessee Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials, one person died in the crash and one person was critically injured.

Chief Deputy Ball with the CCSO told WVLT News that the crash happened in Sevier County near the Cocke County line off of Hooper Highway.

SCSO officials were also able to confirm that Sevier County EMS, the National Park Service, the CCSO and the SCSO were on scene.

WVLT News reached out to several East Tennessee helicopter tour companies to confirm whether the crashed helicopter was theirs. Representatives from Scenic Helicopter Tours, Sevier County Aviation, Sevier County Choppers confirmed that the downed helicopter did not belong to any of them.

WVLT News spoke with a representative from Scenic Helicopter Tours, a tourist helicopter ride company in the area, who spoke on today’s flying conditions.

“These weather conditions are not flyable,” they said.

WVLT News also reached out to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, and representatives said that the helicopter was not one of theirs.

This is a developing story.

