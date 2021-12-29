Advertisement

Helicopter crashes in Sevier County

Authorities were not able to confirm any injuries or deaths.
(Live 5/File)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A helicopter crashed in the Cosby area of East Tennessee Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials, one person died in the crash and one person was critically injured.

Chief Deputy Ball with the CCSO told WVLT News that the crash happened in Sevier County near the Cocke County line off of Hooper Highway.

SCSO officials were also able to confirm that Sevier County EMS, the National Park Service, the CCSO and the SCSO were on scene.

WVLT News reached out to several East Tennessee helicopter tour companies to confirm whether the crashed helicopter was theirs. Representatives from Scenic Helicopter Tours, Sevier County Aviation, Sevier County Choppers confirmed that the downed helicopter did not belong to any of them.

WVLT News spoke with a representative from Scenic Helicopter Tours, a tourist helicopter ride company in the area, who spoke on today’s flying conditions.

“These weather conditions are not flyable,” they said.

WVLT News also reached out to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, and representatives said that the helicopter was not one of theirs.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several neighbors told WVLT News that they did not hear gunshots and question who made the...
Quiet community on alert after father and daughter found dead
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they found human...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Stuart O'Neill took this photo late Tuesday, of the downtown Knoxville skyline.
WVLT First Alert: Strong storms could come as East Tennesseans sleep Wednesday
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for two suspects they said broke in...
Knoxville police looking for car wash break-in suspects
Amanda Henry is facing federal charges for assaulting two crew members during a spirit airlines...
Tennessee woman faces federal charges after air rage incident

Latest News

Strong to severe storms roll through the East Tennessee region.
Tracking more heavy rain and some stronger storms, First Alert until after midnight
Music City Bowl
Music City Bowl’s Battle of the Bands canceled due to impending weather
Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) defends against Alabama's Herbert Jones (1) in the second...
PREVIEW: No. 14 Tennessee at No. 19 Alabama
Randall Lee Safewright, 63
Man zip-tied dog feces to contractor’s trailer for parking on road, police say