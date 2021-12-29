Knoxville bars prepare for Music City Bowl game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you can’t make it to the Nashville for the big Volunteers bowl game, there’s options where you can watch it. Bar owners across the Scruffy City said they expect more people to come out for the game.

The owner at Union Place said they have 30 TVs and plenty of seats to choose from, but he worries if the game will happen. Other bowl games have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Music City Bowl Battle of the Bands was also cancelled Wednesday due to poor weather.

The manager at Union Place, Natalie Stacey, said they have a full staff and a specials menu as well.

The Old City Sports Bar and Barley’s shared they will host watch parties as well. The game will be on ESPN 3 p.m. EST and you can also listen along on the Vol Network.

