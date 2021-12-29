Advertisement

Knoxville man tased, arrested after strangling officer, police say

Alex Thompson reportedly strangled a police officers with his hands and the straps of a duty vest.
Alex Boy Thompson, 33
Alex Boy Thompson, 33(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After responding to the report of an assault, a man reportedly strangled one officer and pushed another to the ground before being arrested, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At approximately 3:05 p.m. on Dec. 27, two officers responded to an assault at 416 Manor View Dr. in West Knoxville. Upon arrival, a woman advised officers that her boyfriend had been beating her and was currently inside.

While looking for the assault suspect, he reportedly drove away in his girlfriend’s car, according to officials. The officers said that there was noticeable swelling, bruises, and scratches on the woman’s body.

“The victim stated the defendant had been strangling her since 3 a.m. that same morning,” police officials said.

The woman also told police that the man, identified as 36-year-old Alex Boy Thompson, would pick her up by her neck, slam her down and strangle her for 15 minutes until she lost consciousness. When trying to leave, she said that Thompson threatened to kill her and her family, according to a police report.

Officers conducted a follow-up at a later time at the same address. Once there, they contacted Thompson, who reportedly grabbed an officer and began strangling them with his hands and the straps of a duty vest. He also allegedly pushed the other officer into a glass side table, causing them to have head injuries, according to police officials.

One of the officers was able to deploy a taser to stop Thompson.

Thompson was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, assault on first responder, aggravated assault upon officer or first repsonder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and theft.

