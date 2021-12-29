Man zip-tied dog feces to contractor’s trailer for parking on road, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested and charged after zip-tying dog feces to a contractor’s trailer for parking in the street while working for a neighbor, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 27, officers responded to a disturbance report at 1212 Westland Bay Drive in Knoxville.

Once on the scene, officers contacted a contractor who said he was being paid to do work for a client when a neighbor approached him irate about the company’s trailer being parked in the road.

The man, identified as 63-year-old Randall Lee Safewright, reportedly told the company employees that it was a ‘private road’ and the trailer could not be there. The contractor said that he left the situation due to yelling and cursing from Safewright in hopes to de-escalate the situation, police said.

Once returning, Safewright had allegedly parked his vehicle in front of the trailer, let the air out of two tires and zip-tied dog feces to it the police report said.

Officers spoke with Safewright, who said that he vandalized the trailer and that he did so because it couldn’t be parked on the street. Afterward, they explained to him that he did not own the road and the neighbors were free to allow the contractors to park in front of their home, according to a police report.

Safewright reportedly continued to argue with officers that the trailer could not remain there. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.