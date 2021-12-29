Music City Bowl’s Battle of the Bands canceled due to impending weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TransPerfect Music City Bowl has canceled the Battle of the Bands on Lower Broadway due to the possibility of severe weather, according to a recent announcement.

“While we’re disappointed we have to cancel this annual tradition, we recognize that the safety of the participants, spectators and all the entities involved are of utmost importance,” Scott Ramsey, TransPerfect Music City Bowl President & CEO Scott Ramsey said.

The teams will still play each other on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST.

