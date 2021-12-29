Advertisement

WHO: Global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) - The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas. The gain followed a gradual increase since October.

The U.N. health agency said in its weekly epidemiological report released late Tuesday that there were nearly 4.99 million newly reported cases around the world from Dec. 20-26.

Europe accounted for more than half the total, with 2.84 million, though that amounted to only a 3% increase over the previous week. It also had the highest infection rate of any region, with 304.6 new cases per 100,000 residents.

WHO said that new cases in the Americas were up 39% to nearly 1.48 million, and the region had the second-highest infection rate with 144.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. The U.S. alone saw more than 1.18 million cases, a 34% increase.

Reported new cases in Africa were up 7% to nearly 275,000.

The agency said that “the overall risk related to the new variant … omicron remains very high.” It cited “consistent evidence” that it has a growth advantage over the delta variant, which remains dominant in parts of the world.

It noted that a decline in case incidence has been seen in South Africa, and that early data from that country, the U.K. and Denmark suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization with omicron. But it said that more data is needed “to understand the clinical markers of severity including the use of oxygen, mechanical ventilation and death, and how severity may be impacted by vaccination and/or prior … infection.”

WHO said that the number of newly reported deaths worldwide last week was down 4% to 44,680.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several neighbors told WVLT News that they did not hear gunshots and question who made the...
Quiet community on alert after father and daughter found dead
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they found human...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Stuart O'Neill took this photo late Tuesday, of the downtown Knoxville skyline.
WVLT First Alert: Strong storms could come as East Tennesseans sleep Wednesday
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for two suspects they said broke in...
Knoxville police looking for car wash break-in suspects
Michael Tyler Henegar
Wanted sex offender found nude in Knoxville home, police say

Latest News

Eric Holland, 57, is charged with murder after police found the severed head and body parts of...
Suspect held without bail after severed head found in truck
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
Crews extinguished the fire that started on the deck of one of the apartments.
Small fire at West Knoxville apartment
Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital pulled books, money, ammunition, documents and other...
Coin, books, bullet found in 2nd time capsule at former Lee statue site