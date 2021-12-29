Police seize over 300 grams of meth, multicolored heroin from stolen vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department seized over 300 grams of meth and multicolored heroin after responding to the report of a stolen vehicle, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

On Dec. 27 at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers responded to 410 Merchant Drive in reference to a stolen 2016 Black Kia Forte. Once on the scene, they found 40-year-old Jamie Shuree Haptonstall sitting inside the Kia.

Officers conducted a search, in which they found baggies, a substance believed to be marijuana and a pink glass pipe in the center console and driver door.

Inside a backpack found in the passenger front seat, a lockbox containing 326.2 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, 10 grams of a brown substance believed to be heroin, 14 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, baggies, two digital scales, a handgun was found, according to police officials.

A separate lockbox was also found in the passenger seat. It contained 3.4 grams of purple powder believed to be heroin, .6 grams of brown powder believed to be heroin, 15.6 grams of white powder believed to be heroin, 5.8 grams of gray powder believed to be heroin, 11 suboxone strips and an additional 15.8 grams of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, a report stated.

Officials said that Haptonstall had a history of criminal activity dating back to 2010 of felony convictions that included robbery, theft and having drugs.

Due to packaging, police said they believe that Haptonstall was likely to sell and distribute the narcotics, the report stated.

Haptonstall was charged with having over 300 grams of meth, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a firearm, schedule I drugs, schedule III drugs, simple possession, and two counts of theft.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.