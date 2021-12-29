PREVIEW: No. 14 Tennessee at No. 19 Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 14th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team is set to open conference play, traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 19 Alabama Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Tennessee (9-2) enters its SEC opener coming off of a home win over No. 6 Arizona last Wednesday, 77-73. Super senior John Fulkerson led the way for the Vols, scoring 24 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and drawing 13 total fouls in the win. The performance marked Fulkerson’s seventh career double-double and second of the season.

The Kingsport, Tennessee, native was named SEC Co-Player of the Week coming off of the performance and also tied Tennessee’s program record for career games played, making his 142nd appearance as a Vol in the win.

The win marked Tennessee’s sixth win over a top-10 opponent during the Rick Barnes era.

Following its game at Alabama, Tennessee returns to Knoxville for its SEC home opener against Ole Miss on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

THE SERIES

• Tennessee trails the all-time series with Alabama, 70-81, dating to 1914.

• When the series is contested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama owns a 45-19 advantage.

• The teams have split the last four meetings, but Alabama won both clashes last season—in Knoxville and Nashville.

• In the three meetings over the last two seasons, neither team has ever posted more assists than turnovers.

• True freshmen Kennedy Chandler of Tennessee and JD Davison of Alabama were rated by ESPN as the Nos. 1 and 3 point guard prospects nationally in the Class of 2021. Both were McDonald’s All-Americans.

• The Vols are 3-3 in SEC openers during the Barnes era.

LAYUP LINES - TEAM

• According to KenPom, the Vols rank second in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing only 85.8 points per 100 possessions. College teams typically average close to 70 possessions per game.

• Entering SEC play, Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn lead all SEC teams in Quad 1 wins with two.

• The Vols rank among the Division I top 10 in turnover margin (+6.8, 5th), assist/turnover ratio (+1.71, 6th) and assists per game (18.6 apg, 8th).

• 44 percent of Tennessee’s points this season have been scored by first-year Vols (378 of 862).

• In four games away from home, Tennessee has held opponents—Villanova, UNC, Colorado and Texas Tech—to just 63.5 ppg.

• The Vols are attempting 8.1 more 3-pointers per game than they did last season (28.0 per game compared to 19.9). In wins, UT is shooting .386 from long range. In losses, that average drops to .164.

• UT’s scoring away from home dips to 65.8 points per game, while the team’s 3-point percentage dips to .234.

LAYUP LINES - PLAYERS

• Freshman All-America candidate Kennedy Chandler has scored or assisted on 33.6 percent of Tennessee’s points this season.

• Chandler’s 5.3 assists per game rank second in Division I among true freshmen.

• Wednesday will be John Fulkerson’s 143rd career game as a Vol. He will pass Wayne Chism (142 from 2006-10) to stand alone atop Tennessee’s all-time games played list.

• The SEC record for career games played is 152, held by Kentucky’s Darius Miller (2008-12).

• Santiago Vescovi made 18 total 2-point field goals in 27 games last season. He’s already made 21 2-point field goals through 11 games this year—many of them layups.

• In 187+ minutes of action this season, guard Justin Powell has committed only three turnovers—that’s one every 62.3 minutes.

ABOUT ALABAMA

• In his third season at the helm of Alabama’s program, head coach Nate Oats has compiled a 51-25 record in his time with the Crimson Tide.

• Alabama enters Wednesday’s game coming off a neutral-site upset loss to Davidson just before Christmas in Birmingham, 79-78.

• In addition to its loss to Davidson, Alabama also dropped games at a neutral site to Iona and a road game at Memphis.

• Despite its trio of non-conference losses, Alabama also notched two impressive wins prior to the start of SEC play. The Crimson Tide defeated No. 3 Gonzaga in Seattle on Dec. 4, 91-82, and No. 14 Houston at home on Dec. 11, 83-82.

• Alabama is a perfect 6-0 at Coleman Coliseum this season, most notably with a win over No. 14 Houston. Dating to last season, the Crimson Tide have won 15 straight home games.

• Junior guard Jaden Shackelford leads the Tide in both scoring (16.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.6 rpg). With 1,129 career points, Shackelford ranks 42nd in program history in career scoring despite being only in his third season.

• Shackelford, along with fellow junior guard Jahvon Quinerly, were both named Preseason First Team All-SEC.

• Tennessee Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White hired Oats to his first collegiate head coaching job. After serving on Bobby Hurley’s staff at Buffalo as an assistant from 2013-15, Oats was named the Bulls’ interim and then permanent head coach by White after Hurley left to take the head coaching position at Arizona State. Oats then served as the head coach at Buffalo for four seasons before becoming the head coach at Alabama.

