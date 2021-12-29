Showers & storms today, First Alert Weather Day for strong storms this evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to scattered moderate to light showers and patches of fog this morning, with more strong storms ahead for the evening.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Pockets of moderate to light rain showers are scattered across the area this morning and moving south to north.

Highs on Wednesday will be near 71 in Knoxville to 68 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area. Around 6 p.m. we’ll kick in the First Alert Weather Day. Rain that was in the mountains and south Valley bends the other way, moving north again. Rain sits in the middle of our area - think Loudon, Blount, Sevier, Knox Counties - for much of the evening rush, so traffic is likely to be slower in many spots.

Starting close to 7:00 p.m. the line starts to bend more to the east. This is the strongest part of the First Alert. This is where we expect to see strong straight-line winds. These storms rush east with very intense downpours and frequent lightning. Some just north of Knox County should anticipate 2-3 inches of rain. The tornado risk is mostly southwest of our region. We cannot rule out a brief tornado but the bigger threat is rain and straight-line wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday we’ll start off with a few isolated showers and storms with a clearing trend as we move into the afternoon. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon.

Our second First Alert Weather Day is Saturday afternoon into the early overnight. Rain is happening through much of the region during that time frame, plus a stronger/severe thunderstorm threat after dark.

Behind this storm front, we’re much, much, much colder Sunday evening into Monday.

