Small fire at West Knoxville apartment

Firefighters said the fire started on the deck of one unit.
Crews extinguished the fire that started on the deck of one of the apartments.
Crews extinguished the fire that started on the deck of one of the apartments.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Everyone is okay after a fire at the Wellsley Park Apartment complex off Deane Hill Drive. Fire crews responded at 2:15 Wednesday morning.

When they got there, they found a fire on the deck of a third-floor apartment. It had spread to the living area. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and removed a large section of the floor inside the door leading out to the deck to extinguish the fire.

The people living below noticed water from the sprinkler system leaking from their ceiling and alerted others to evacuate. No one was hurt.

Fire crews said the fire appears to be accidental and is currently under investigation by the Fire Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

