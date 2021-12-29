Tracking more heavy rain and some stronger storms, First Alert until after midnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are tracking two lines of strong to potential severe storms this week, with the First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday evening, and then again Saturday evening. Beyond the Saturday storms, temperatures fall back to below average.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve had rounds of rain already, and that contributes to the risk of high water and flooding in our First Alert from 6 PM to 1 AM. In addition to the heavy rain, we could have some stronger to isolated severe storms. The main risk is damaging wind, but a tornado can’t be ruled out, especially in the Southern Valley as this storm system drives East Northeast across our area. Storms move onto the Plateau around 6 until 8 PM, then 8 to 10 PM these take up most of East Tennessee, with the last of the storms in the Smokies around the midnight hour. We’re looking at an additional half an inch to one inch of rainfall from this line of heavy rain and storms.

Most of the rain is out of here by dawn Thursday. The exception is the mountains. We think there will be sunshine by the mid afternoon. Our weather is still bright, breezy, and warm but that will soon change.

LOOKING AHEAD

The first prolonged shot at rain - eventually wrapping up with our next First Alert - comes Friday night. This moves south to north from Georgia into Tennessee. Right now, impacts on NYE celebrations looks fairly small, at least from rain.

Our second First Alert Weather Day is Saturday afternoon into the early overnight. Rain is happening through much of the region during that time frame, plus a stronger/severe thunderstorm threat after dark.

Behind this storm front, we’re much, much, much colder Sunday evening into Monday.

