WATCH: Tennessee in the Music City bowl special

By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wraps up its first season of the Josh Heupel era Thursday afternoon with a postseason matchup against Big 10 foe Purdue in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Vols will look to earn their fifth consecutive bowl victory. The previous four have all come against opponents from the Big 10.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect during ‘Tennessee in the Music City’ - airing Wednesday at 7 p.m.

  • Hear from Vols head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, running back Jabari Small, and other Tennessee football players who break down the matchup and talk about how special it is for them to play in the state’s capital.
  • A sit-down interview with defensive back and Nashville native Theo Jackson will play his final game for the Vols just minutes from where he grew up.
  • Analysis and breakdown of the matchup from Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com and Jimmy Hyams of 99.1 The Sports Animal.
  • A look back on the first year of the Josh Heupel era and how Tennessee earned its trip to the Music City.
  • Breaking down the Boilermakers - what makes Purdue special and how can Tennessee exploit the team’s weaknesses?
  • Live interviews with Scott Ramsey - President and C.E.O. of the Nashville Sports Council - and Music City Bowl Board of Directors member Brad Lampley.
  • Your All Vol forecast ahead of a stormy night throughout the Volunteer State.

