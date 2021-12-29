Advertisement

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The White House COVID-19 response team is holding a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

It’s expected the health officials, which typically include CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci, will likely explain further the rationale behind the relaxed isolation and quarantine restrictions announced Monday.

The recommended isolation period for coronavirus is now five days instead of 10.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact, many are going to be asymptomatic,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

The nation is dealing with a massive coronavirus surge ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, causing some sites to alter their plans.

For instance, Atlanta has canceled the Peach Drop for the third year in a row because of the coronavirus surge in the area, WGCL reported.

New York City’s Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration is still going to happen, but with limitations on attendance to allow for more distancing, as well as proof of vaccination and masks required for attendees.

The omicron surge is also being blamed for air travel disruptions as thousands of flights during the Christmas holidays were canceled or delayed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Several neighbors told WVLT News that they did not hear gunshots and question who made the...
Quiet community on alert after father and daughter found dead
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they found human...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains
Stuart O'Neill took this photo late Tuesday, of the downtown Knoxville skyline.
WVLT First Alert: Strong storms could come as East Tennesseans sleep Wednesday
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for two suspects they said broke in...
Knoxville police looking for car wash break-in suspects
Michael Tyler Henegar
Wanted sex offender found nude in Knoxville home, police say

Latest News

Tennessee In The Music City
Fox Run of Findlay
National Guard called to help after nurses walk out of assisted living facility
Tracking Strong to Severe Storm threat Tonight
Tracking Strong to Severe Storm threat Tonight
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them