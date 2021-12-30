Advertisement

93-year-old Veteran honored for his 41 years served in the military

George A. Jones was one of the few to live on base at McGhee Tyson
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Air Force Veteran George A. Jones of Louisville dedicated 41 years to serving our country.

He was once a Chief Master Sergeant, serving in the 134th Air Refueling Group, and was the Administrative Supervisor of the Air Technical Detachment at McGhee Tyson.

To honor all he has done, Lieutenant Colonel Travers Hurst of the 134th Air Fueling Wing and others gathered around Jones, presenting him with a unique plaque. The plaque detailing all of his medals and patches he has earned during his service.

“We’d like to celebrate the accomplishments and career of Chief Jones. His generation and he laid the groundwork for our unit today and we’re thankful for them. A Chief Master Sergeant is the highest rank in the enlisted force. You don’t get there without a lot of dedication, a lot of time, and going the extra mile,” says Hurst.

Jones was one of the few to ever live at the Air National Guard Base at McGhee Tyson.

Some of the medals he earned during his time in the service include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and an Armed Forces Reserve Medal.

He also received a number of patches and ribbons including the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, TNG Distinguished Unit Commendation, and the Tennessee National Guard Service Ribbon.

Family of Jones says his health is starting to decline and he can’t remember all of the things he experienced in his 41-year tenure.

Jones briefly spoke to WVLT to share his gratitude for being honored.

“This is a wonderful experience and I’ll remember it as long as I live,” shared Jones.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one critically injured following Sevier Co. helicopter crash
Pilot dead, passenger critically injured in Sevier Co. helicopter crash
Several neighbors told WVLT News that they did not hear gunshots and question who made the...
Community reacts after father and daughter found dead in home
Alex Boy Thompson, 33
Knoxville man tased, arrested after strangling officer, police say
Randall Lee Safewright, 63
Man zip-tied dog feces to contractor’s trailer for parking on road, police say
Michael Tyler Henegar
Wanted sex offender breaks into home to steal items, police say

Latest News

What stores are open for New Year’s?
There is another night-time First Alert, as storms come in late Saturday.
Ringing in 2022 with 70s and thunderstorms
Bye-Bye 3G
Bye-Bye 3G
George A. Jones was one of the few to live on base at McGhee Tyson
93-year-old George Jones honored for his 41 years served in the Military