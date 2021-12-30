93-year-old Veteran honored for his 41 years served in the military

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Air Force Veteran George A. Jones of Louisville dedicated 41 years to serving our country.

He was once a Chief Master Sergeant, serving in the 134th Air Refueling Group, and was the Administrative Supervisor of the Air Technical Detachment at McGhee Tyson.

To honor all he has done, Lieutenant Colonel Travers Hurst of the 134th Air Fueling Wing and others gathered around Jones, presenting him with a unique plaque. The plaque detailing all of his medals and patches he has earned during his service.

“We’d like to celebrate the accomplishments and career of Chief Jones. His generation and he laid the groundwork for our unit today and we’re thankful for them. A Chief Master Sergeant is the highest rank in the enlisted force. You don’t get there without a lot of dedication, a lot of time, and going the extra mile,” says Hurst.

Jones was one of the few to ever live at the Air National Guard Base at McGhee Tyson.

Some of the medals he earned during his time in the service include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and an Armed Forces Reserve Medal.

He also received a number of patches and ribbons including the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, TNG Distinguished Unit Commendation, and the Tennessee National Guard Service Ribbon.

Family of Jones says his health is starting to decline and he can’t remember all of the things he experienced in his 41-year tenure.

Jones briefly spoke to WVLT to share his gratitude for being honored.

“This is a wonderful experience and I’ll remember it as long as I live,” shared Jones.

