Ambassador for Peace Medal awarded to East Tenn. veteran

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As a token of appreciation, the Korean government has awarded the Ambassador for Peace Medal to an East Tennessee veteran for his actions in the Korean War.

In 1951, William Harrison Gilley was just 19 years old when he joined the United States Air Force. After completing his basic training in Wichita Falls, Texas, the Staff Sergeant was deployed to Japan for two years.

During his time there, he was a part of an Airborne Air Control Squadron and was sent to Korea to check on other troops, according to a release.

“When I was in Korea, a North Korean shot at the mess hall from a small plane. I was in there. The plane came in every night. We got under the tables to protect ourselves. That sort of thing happened all the time,” said Gilley.

After many years of hard work, he was discharged and attended East Tennessee State University, where he studied business. He met his wife, Mary Jo, at church in 1958 and has been a part of many organizations in his life.

Gilley worked in law enforcement for over 20 years and retired as the owner of an insurance agency, according to Morning Pointe Senior Living, where he currently resides.

“Gilley has been a valued member of Morning Pointe of Knoxville, and on the day he received this medal, he said he knew his time in service was a positive part of his life- regardless of the sleepless nights he spent dodging enemy planes,” a spokesperson from the senior living center said. “He was working for something greater.”

William Harrison Gilley in the United States Air Force (Morning Pointe Senior Living)

