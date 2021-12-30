Advertisement

Couple celebrating 70th wedding anniversary gets visit from Tenn. representative

State Representative Lowell Russell presented a wedding anniversary certificate to Robert and Sue Carroll.
Robert & Sue Carroll
Robert & Sue Carroll
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee couple from Madisonville was awarded a certificate Wednesday after being married for 70 years. State Representative Lowell Russell presented a wedding anniversary certificate to Robert and Sue Carroll.

“It was my honor to be able to share this special day with Robert and Sue!” Rep. Russell told WVLT News.

Presenting Robert & Sue Carroll with a 70th Wedding Anniversary Certificate- Happy Anniversary!

Posted by State Rep. Lowell Russell on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

