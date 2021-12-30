Couple celebrating 70th wedding anniversary gets visit from Tenn. representative
State Representative Lowell Russell presented a wedding anniversary certificate to Robert and Sue Carroll.
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee couple from Madisonville was awarded a certificate Wednesday after being married for 70 years. State Representative Lowell Russell presented a wedding anniversary certificate to Robert and Sue Carroll.
“It was my honor to be able to share this special day with Robert and Sue!” Rep. Russell told WVLT News.
