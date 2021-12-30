Hike on New Year’s Day or explore volunteering at Ijams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hiking in any weather condition is the plan for those brave enough to explore Ijams Nature Center on New Year’s Day. The hike begins at 10:00 am and will cover around five miles of wilderness.

The nature center is organizing volunteers for a series of outings coming up in 2022, starting with one on Saturday, January 8. Development Director Cindy Hassil said dozens of volunteers are needed to rid areas of weeds as well as invasive plants without disturbing natural habitats.

“The best thing to do is to remove a weed or an invasive plant at its root so that it doesn’t grow back. And we do that with weed wrenches. And we do that with trowels, and we do that by hand. And that just keeps everything healthy and well growing, it doesn’t kill things or pollute the water.”

You can register here for the public workday at Ijams Primal Playground.

