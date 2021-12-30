Knoxville man completes 1 million push-ups for 2021 New Year’s resolution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville man Barry Linson committed to a goal he set at the beginning of 2021: one million push-ups in one year.

“I don’t even think about the pain. I have a goal and I’m on a mission,” said Linson.

He recorded his push-ups through the year on Facebook Live.

“The best way to do it is to go live and say this is how I’m doing these push-ups,” he said.

Even without the help of an alarm, Linson, 52, starts his day at 4 a.m.

“I don’t use and alarm, my body knows, I wake up and I know it’s time to get up,” he said.

To meet his goal, the former college football player had to average 3,500 push-ups per day.

“What’s the most pushups I’ve ever done in a day? 5,000,” he said.

After his push-ups, he spent more than an hour on the treadmill and at least three days a week he met his workout group, F3 Knoxville, for training sessions. Sometimes after that workout he would go to the gym. Regardless, always wrapped his workouts with a 100 push-up challenge on Facebook Live where he invited others to join him for 100 push-ups without a break.

He completed all of this before he reported to work at 8 a.m.

“I always say pain is temporary and winners never quit and quitters never win, I use these motivational quotes on myself,” said Linson.

Even with his relentless positivity, the journey to one million wasn’t always easy.

“I came out one morning and my truck was stolen. I panicked but I still did the push-ups,” said Linson.

He never missed a day, and Linson hit his one million push-up goal December 20, when he wrapped the final 100 with his F3 Knoxville workout group.

“I’m over a million, probably 1,00,040,050,” he said.

Linson set another goal for 2022 of more than 1.5 million push-ups in twelve months.

Linson’s motto is “discipline over motivation.” He has created a T-shirt line with the quote and other motivational expressions.

