LIVE THREAD: Tennessee and Purdue in the Transperfect Music City Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is bowling for the 54th time in program history. That ranks fifth all-time behind Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma. The Vols are 29-24 in bowl games, and those 29 victories rank seventh nationally.

UT is making its third Music City Bowl appearance and Vol fans are with them cheering on the team as the buses arrived at Nissan Stadium.

Vol walk canceled but that didn’t stop Tennessee fans from lining up and cheering on the buses as the team arrived just a short while ago for today’s Music City Bowl @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/UCtYNrcPyG — wvlt (@wvlt) December 30, 2021

The Vols topped No. 24 Nebraska, 38-24, in the 2016 game. UT dropped a 30-27 double overtime contest to North Carolina in the 2010 Music City Bowl.Heupel is the fifth UT coach in the last 70 years to lead the Vols to a bowl berth in his debut season, joining Bill Battle (1970), Phillip Fulmer (1993), Lane Kiffin (2009) and Derek Dooley (2010).

