Memphis police searching for missing girl who may be in danger

Memphis police searching for missing girl who may be in danger
Memphis police searching for missing girl who may be in danger(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a missing child who might be in danger.

Police say 12-year-old Shatia Brown was last seen Wednesday at around 5 p.m. on Bruce Street.

Shatia is 5′2″ and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black tank top, and blue jeans. Her hair is styled in a bob.

Anyone with information on Shatia’s whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

