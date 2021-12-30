Memphis police searching for missing girl who may be in danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a missing child who might be in danger.

Police say 12-year-old Shatia Brown was last seen Wednesday at around 5 p.m. on Bruce Street.

Shatia is 5′2″ and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black tank top, and blue jeans. Her hair is styled in a bob.

Anyone with information on Shatia’s whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.