Advertisement

Powerball grows to $483 million

There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to...
There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to $483 million.(Multi-state Lottery Association via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting to play the lottery, maybe this is your sign.

There were no winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.

Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.

So 2022 may be your year!

The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one critically injured following Sevier Co. helicopter crash
One dead, one critically injured following Sevier Co. helicopter crash
Several neighbors told WVLT News that they did not hear gunshots and question who made the...
Community reacts after father and daughter found dead in home
Alex Boy Thompson, 33
Knoxville man tased, arrested after strangling officer, police say
Michael Tyler Henegar
Wanted sex offender breaks into home to steal items, police say
Randall Lee Safewright, 63
Man zip-tied dog feces to contractor’s trailer for parking on road, police say

Latest News

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, defended the decision to cut quarantine time for people...
CDC defends shorter COVID-19 isolation period
Football Helmets
Vols Set to Battle Purdue in TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Glendale Police arrested three people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each
Glendale police arrest 3 people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10K each
Haseena Niazi, a 24-year-old from Afghanistan, holds a parole denial notice she received from...
Hundreds of Afghans denied humanitarian entry into US