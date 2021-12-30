Private investment up by $63M in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, private investment in Knoxville was up by $63 million, according to new data released by the City of Knoxville.

In the first six months of 2021, the building permits issued in Knoxville for projects, valued at $271.6 million. The City saw an even more robust growth issuing permits for projects valued at $488.7 million in the last six months.

The combined value of the private investment as measured with building permits in 2021 totaled $760.3 million, $63 million above the set mark in 2020.

“This is Knoxville’s time,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “We’re a city on the move. We’re growing, we’re strengthening our neighborhoods, and we’re creating jobs. The City’s future is virtually unlimited, and the numbers clearly show that our residents are confident in the course we’re charting together.”

The City released an announcement highlighting three particular economic development successes.

These included the multi-use stadium to be built downtown, more than 1,500 jobs were created within the city limits, and downtown Knoxville’s largest private construction project is nearing completion.

