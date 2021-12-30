Advertisement

Ringing in 2022 with 70s and thunderstorms

Meteorologist Ben Cathey also tracks plummeting temps and snowflakes falling.
There is another night-time First Alert, as storms come in late Saturday.
There is another night-time First Alert, as storms come in late Saturday.(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is another night-time First Alert, as storms come in late Saturday. That’s in addition to fog, near-record temps, snow falling, and temps back in the 20s. Sounds like a busy finale’ to the year!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re slowly peeling back the convective debris clouds that have been coming in from the storms to our south. With a clearer sky and light wind, fog will be dense and pretty widespread. I think the fog will be the big short-term weather talker.

We burst out of the fog by late morning and get a few peaks of sunshine. The high temp of 68 degrees is much later than normal, perhaps after dusk. That’s the pre-frontal warmth ahead of Saturday storms.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a BIG time of change. First of all, the rain is long gone by dawn. We have lots of dry hours in the morning and through mid-afternoon. Then steadily colder rain and quickly fading temps give way to - gasp - snow. It’s not terribly rare early January but this has been a weird winter, no doubt about it. Looks like some light snow will indeed stick briefly on the Plateau, NE Tennessee, and of course high atop the Smokies. I even think the Valley floor will see snow falling. Sticking will be tougher around Knoxville.

That snow is gone by Monday morning. We have clearing skies and it’s going to be cold! Lows are in the 20s Monday and Tuesday. Yet another storm is back Thursday. That could be another First Alert, though the thunder threat is trending a little lower.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

